Jacqueline Gayle (Kihlstadius) Froehlich passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with dementia.

Jacqueline Gayle (Kihlstadius) Froehlich passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at Miller Pointe, Mandan ND. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home on Feb. 6 from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8 at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery, Mandan, ND. Jacqueline Kihlstadius, daughter of Gust and Ruth (Johnson) Kihlstadius was born Aug. 10, 1931, at Mapes, ND. She grew up on the farm her grandfather had homesteaded in Clearbrook, MN. Jackie graduated from Clearbrook High School as the valedictorian for the Class of 1949. She attended both Bemidji and Mayville State Colleges, and while attending Mayville, she met Leo. Jackie and Leo were married on Dec. 31, 1950, in Clearbrook. Jackie went back to school after their youngest daughter was born. She graduated from Jamestown College in 1972 with a degree in elementary education and psychology. Jackie was in several sororities, honor societies, and many service-related organizations. She was the director of the James River Senior Center, and other gerontology associations. She taught home and hospital bound students, was active in church activities, and sang in the church in each of the towns they lived in. Jackie served as ALCW President, director of children’s music, Luther League advisor, and Sunday school teacher. Jackie and Leo moved to Devils Lake in 1981 where she established and was the director of the ND Infant Development pilot program. She went back to real estate sales in 1986 with Real Estate 7, which she loved, and was with them for many years. She enjoyed music, reading, puzzles, flowers, and people but her passion was her family. Jackie is survived by; her sons, Wes (Jan) Froehlich of Hillsboro, ND, and Rory (Lisa) Froehlich of Acworth, GA; her daughters, Terri Jo Mickelson of Mandan, and Melodie (Brad) Utke of Enderlin ND; 12 grandchildren, Jenna, Tara, Amber, Wesley, Jordan, Brei, Ashley, Justin, Joshua, Joseph, Jessica, and Johnathan; ten great-grandchildren, Devin, Lucas, Jayden, Grady, Gracelyn, Blake, Ewan, Liam, Gabriel, Cadence, Kaylee, and Briar; a sister, JoAnn Hanson; and brothers, Eugene (Pat) Kihlstadius, and Gust Kihlstadius. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Leo; parents, Gust and Ruth; brother, Richard; grandson, Jamie; great-grandsons, Jacob and Landon; and son-in-law, LeRoy Mickelson. Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook and share memories with Jackie’s family.