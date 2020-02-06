Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced today that Rolla Public Library has been awarded a Summer Library Program Grant of $9,471.

The library will use the grant to provide a summer reading program for people of all ages, with a special emphasis on serving patrons with special needs, immigrant populations and seniors.

“Libraries play a vital role in providing learning opportunities to people of all ages,” Ashcroft said on Thursday. “These grants help Missouri’s libraries provide educational programs during a time when many patrons, particularly younger ones, have a less structured environment.”

Summer Library Program Grants help libraries expand opportunities for children, teens and adults to improve their reading skills. They also assist libraries in enriching summer learning experiences and enhancing opportunities to reach unserved summer populations.

The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 80 grant applications in the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $521,266 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The Missouri State Library approved 126 grant applications for the 2019 fiscal year, which totaled $1.32 million in federal awards that Ashcroft’s office distributed to libraries throughout Missouri.

Rolla Public Library was one of 34 libraries to receive a long-term grant, funded by the Library Services and Technology Act for the 2019 fiscal year.

In April 2019, Ashcroft announced the spotlight on literacy grant was awarded to Rolla Public Library, which totaled $7,457, for the library to hold a literacy program for individuals with special needs, such as mobility, developmental and physical impairments.