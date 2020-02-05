Authorities responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning, where a 57-year-old female and 52-year-old male sustained serious injuries after their pickup truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned on Interstate 44 in Laclede County.

A Ford F-150, driven by a 52-year-old Buffalo man, who had a 57-year-old female passenger, was eastbound near mile marker 135 at around 10 a.m. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and ejected the 52-year-old, according to the highway patrol crash report.



Both the 57-year-old passenger and the 52-year-old driver were reported to have sustained severe injuries and were transported by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. The traffic crash report states that the driver had not been wearing a safety device. Authorities reported the passenger had been wearing a safety device, and the Ford F-150 was totaled.