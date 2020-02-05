Missouri Department of Transportation has received reports of snow covered roads throughout Rolla and Phelps County.

Up to 6 inches of snow expected, according to the National Weather Service. The Missouri Department of Transportation traveler information map shows snow-covered roads throughout Rolla as of 10:50 a.m.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield issued a Winter Storm Warning for Rolla until 6 a.m. on Thursday. The winter storm warning in effect is for counties along and northwest of the Anderson to Rolla line.

Snow will develop from southwest to northeast across the area Wednesday and may be heavy at times along the north of the Interstate 44 corridor, according to the NWS.

The NWS expects total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Roads are expected to be impacted where heavier snow combines with colder temperatures over portions of our forecast area, according to the NWS.

Students enrolled at Rolla 31 School District, St. James R-1 School District and Newburg R-2 School District had a snow day today due to the forecasted winter storm warning and the timing of the forecasted event, according to the three districts on Wednesday.