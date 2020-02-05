As the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on both impeachment charges Wednesday, Congressman Jason Smith, R-MO, released the following statement:

“Finally—after months of wild accusations, public testimony from 17 witnesses, and unconstitutional tactics by Washington Democrats—President Donald Trump was fully and completely acquitted of all charges stemming from this sham investigation. If anyone is guilty of abusing their office for a political benefit, it would be the Left for using sacred provisions in the U.S. Constitution to undo the results of a previous election and interfere in an upcoming one.

“It is now incumbent upon Congress to resume the work we were actually sent here to do for the American people: address the mental health crisis, combat the opioid epidemic, improve our VA system, lower prescription drug prices, gain critical global market access for our farmers, help stem the tide of rising student loan debt, reduce government waste, reauthorize our country’s military and finally secure our borders. These are issues everyone agrees need to be worked on, and finding solutions to them would instantly raise the quality of life for the hardworking farmers, families, and job creators in southern Missouri.”

Smith represents Missouri’s Eighth Congressional District which includes Rolla, West Plains, Farmington, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff. Smith serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the House Budget Committee.