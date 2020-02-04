U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO, submitted a statement to the Congressional Record on Monday honoring Missouri University of Science and Technology on its 150th anniversary.

Sen. Hawley stated in the Feb. 3 Senate Congressional Record: “Mr. President, it is my privilege to honor the sesquicentennial of Missouri University of Science and Technology, as Missourians know it, S&T. Founded in 1870, Missouri S&T was the first technological institution west of the Mississippi.

"Originally named the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, the school was primary focused on educating and training those who would mine the mineral rich area on the eastern side of the State.

“By the 1920s, S&T had expanded into chemical, electrical, and civil engineering, as well as physics, chemistry, mathematics, and geometry.

“After World War II, as the United States was becoming the global leader in technological innovation, S&T stepped up to do its part by adding graduate-level training and research.

“The school was home to Missouri’s first operational nuclear reactor. Across the years, S&T has established itself as one of the premier technical institutions in the Nation, excelling at teaching and research.

“For 150 years, Missouri S&T has been providing the sons and daughters of Missouri a close-to-home option for world-class technical education. Congratulations on 150 years and here is to the next 150.”