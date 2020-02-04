City of Rolla staff will be hosting an Open House at the Centre located at 1200 Holloway St. on Feb. 13 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. City staff said this is an opportunity for staff to provide updates on current and planned improvements, and for citizens to ask questions and provide feedback on scheduled projects for 2020.

Projects to be highlighted include:

Move Rolla Transportation Development District:

— Interstate 44 pedestrian bridge

— Kingshighway improvements

— University Drive realignment

— Highway 72-63 intersection improvements

— Kingshighway-63 intersection improvements

— Pine Street improvements from Highway 63 to 10th Street

Airport:

— Rehabilitation of Runway 4-22

Parks:

— Update on Proposition P and 2020 capital improvement projects

Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC):

— Shared Use Path improvements

— Sidewalk improvements

— On-street bicycle improvements

Public Works:

— 2020 street projects

— Wastewater treatment plant improvements

Exhibits and maps will be displayed for the public to view, and city personnel will be available to answer questions and take comments. There will be no formal presentations. All interested persons are encouraged to attend any time between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.