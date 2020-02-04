The Missouri State Highway Patrol says police dog, Rony, found three guns and 222 pounds of marijuana over a mere four days.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rony uncovered three stolen guns and 115 pounds of marijuana four days ago when authorities stopped a car for failure to use a turn signal on Interstate 70.

Then on Monday, Rony uncovered another 107 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that authorities stopped the car for speeding and following too close on Interstate 70.