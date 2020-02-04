Members from the 399th Army Band from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, will join the Missouri University of Science and Technology Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony for a free concert this February.

The concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in Leach Theatre of Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla. The concert will feature performances by the Missouri S&T Symphonic Band, directed by Dr. David Samson, assistant professor of music, and the University Wind Symphony joined by members of the 399th Army Band, directed by Samson and Warrant Officer Michael J. Becker.

The arts, languages, and philosophy department will also partner with Missouri S&T’s international affairs for this concert to increase global awareness on campus and in the community. The ensembles will perform music representing Japanese, Greek, Irish, Arabic, Spanish, Alaskan Native, Swahili and Native American cultures.

“We are excited to have Mr. Becker and the 399th Army Band join us in concert once again,” says Samson. “The University Wind Symphony is especially looking forward to performing alongside members of this amazing ensemble. The program we’re preparing explores a diverse array of wind music either based on or inspired by cultures from around the world.”

For more information about the concert or Missouri S&T’s performing arts programs, call the performing arts office at 573-341-4185.