A winter weather system will enter the state bringing a wintry mix before transitioning to all snow on Wednesday. And the Missouri Department of Transportation advises citizens to exercise caution on the roadways as a second wave is forecast to begin overnight Tuesday and continue all day Wednesday.

The department says travel Wednesday will likely be hazardous, impacting both the morning and evening commutes as snow accumulation could reach 6 inches in parts of the state.

“Motorists should exercise extreme caution, particularly along the Interstate 70 and Interstate 44 corridors, and consider working from home, if possible,” the Missouri Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

The first wave of wintry precipitation, consisting of rain, freezing drizzle and light snow is expected to enter the state on Tuesday, resulting in a dusting of snow and light glaze of ice. A second wave is forecast to begin overnight and continue all day Wednesday.

The best chances for snow will be during the day on Wednesday in Rolla, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield issued a Winter Storm Watch for Rolla from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night.

The best chances for the heaviest snow will be along and northwest of Interstate 44 with amounts tapering off overnight to the southeast, according to the NWS.

The NWS Situation Report shows snow accumulation could reach 5 inches in Rolla.