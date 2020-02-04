A winter weather system will enter the state today bringing a wintry mix before transitioning to all snow on Wednesday. The first wave of wintry precipitation, consisting of rain, freezing drizzle and light snow is expected to enter the state on Tuesday, resulting in a dusting of snow and light glaze of ice.

A second wave is forecast to begin overnight and continue all day Wednesday. Snow accumulation could reach 6 inches in parts of the state. Travel Wednesday will likely be hazardous, affecting both the morning and evening commutes. Motorists should exercise extreme caution, particularly along the I-70 and I-44 corridors, and consider working from home, if possible. Slow down, use caution and don’t drive distracted. If you are involved in a crash or slide-off, the safest thing to do is to stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt on.

A parade celebrating the KC Chiefs’ victory in Sunday’s Super Bowl is still scheduled to be held Wednesday in downtown Kansas City. With hundreds of thousands predicted to attend, Kansas City law enforcement officials are urging parade-goers to “pack your patience.” Expect very heavy congestion, major traffic delays and huge crowds. The potential for falling snow and accumulations of up to 6 inches along the parade route will make the traffic conditions even more challenging.

Consult your local forecast as well as those in areas of the state in which you plan to travel. Road conditions are available online on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.