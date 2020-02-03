The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield expects winter weather Tuesday night into Wednesday in Phelps and Pulaski counties.



The best chances for snow will be during the day on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The NWS’ First Situation Report issued on Monday said a cold front will move through the area tonight with increasing chances for rain showers late tonight and Tuesday.

The NWS expects rain to transition to light freezing rain and freezing drizzle Tuesday night. A light glaze is possible.

The NWS does not expect an ice storm with heavy ice.

Another wave of low pressure passing to the south will produce a period of snow Wednesday during the day and tapering off Wednesday night, according to the NWS.

The First Situation Report said the best chances for heavier snow are along and northwest of Interstate 44 with amounts tapering off to the southeast. The NWS said forecast trends have been fairly persistent and consistent for a winter weather; however, there is still a range of possibilities for snow amounts.