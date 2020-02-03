The Bank of Missouri announced Monday that Missouri Sen. Justin Brown has joined the regional advisory board.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Senator Brown for a couple of years now. His knowledge of our local markets, the agricultural economy, banking and what is going on in Jefferson City will be an invaluable asset to our Advisory Board team,” Community Bank President Adam Housewright said.

The republican senator was elected in 2018 to represent Missouri’s 16th Senatorial District, which includes Phelps, Pulaski, Camden, Crawford and Dent counties. A native of Phelps County, Brown is a graduate of the Missouri University of Science and Technology. Following college, he worked as a commercial loan officer specializing in agricultural financing, while owning and operating a family farm.

“Our Regional Advisory Directors are very important to the success of our bank. This group of business owners and community leaders are advocates for The Bank of Missouri. Senator Brown is a great fit, especially with his agriculture and banking background,” stated Mike Ireland, Regional Bank President for The Bank of Missouri.

Brown is an active member of the Missouri Cattleman’s Association and has served on the boards of the Missouri Beef Council, the Phelps County Farm Bureau and his local MFA Cooperative.

“It’s been a pleasure getting to know and work with Adam. With my prior banking experience and knowledge and respect of community banks, I am honored to serve on this Advisory Board. I’m excited to work with a great group of bankers,” Brown said

The Bank of Missouri, headquartered in Perryville, is a $1.8 billion financial institution and has been serving residents of Missouri since 1891. They have locations in Rolla, Perryville, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Marble Hill, Patton, Poplar Bluff, Columbia, Springfield, Republic, Ozark, Branson, Nixa, Steele, Caruthersville, Dixon, St. Robert, Mexico, Martinsburg, Vandalia, Wellsville, Hallsville, Montgomery City and Centralia.