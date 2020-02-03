On Friday, the Missouri Department of Economic Development held a public hearing at The Civic in downtown Neosho to discuss how the $41 million dollars in Community Development Block Grant Funding (CDBG) will be used locally as part of a flood buyout program previously announced.

Five areas in Missouri are earmarked to receive part of a total $58 million dollar CDBG grant designed to assist Missourians affected by flooding in both 2017 and 2019. Other areas in the state include Van Buren, West Plains, Doniphan and Branson. This is part of a planned flood buyout program in Neosho that continues to raise more questions than provide answers. In addition to the buyout, plans are in the works to also prevent future flooding in the affected areas.

At the meeting on Friday, those who attended had the opportunity to voice their concerns and ask questions. They were also invited to fill out comment cards at each of several stations focused on different aspects of mitigation and recovery.

Sam Komo, a CDBG project manager with the Department of Economic Development, said that the application process for those grants should begin within the near future. This month, the state plans to provide training for agencies who will be part of accepting the applications. Intake centers in Neosho and the other communities may open as early as March.

The applications are the first step of a long process. After applications are made, the City of Neosho will appoint appraisers to determine settlement value with property owners. Local property owners continue to have concerns that they may not receive enough funding to relocate or get what they feel is fair market value for their homes.

The state is in the process of developing a mitigation plan that not only allows flood affected residents to relocate but works to prevent future flooding. That could mean more money in the long run for buyouts, according to Komo.

"If we run out of money, then we can look at mitigation money to help individuals," Komo stated.

Some property owners believe that there are other options rather than a buyout and relocation of residents. Dorothy Humphrey, who owns both a home and rental properties in the flood affected area in eastern Neosho, said she's contacted the Missouri Conservation Department and asked about changing Hickory Creek, the stream that caused the major flooding in her neighborhood. According to Humphrey, the creek has changed over the years and those changes contribute to the problems.

"But they told me we have to let the creek do what it wants to do," she said.

Komo, however, said the action plan now under development could include widening creeks to accommodate more water or building additional bridges.

Once enough community input and comments have been collected, a final action plan is anticipated to be formed by April.

The Neosho Daily News will bring a future story about Hickory Creek and the changes as well as continue to follow this developing story.