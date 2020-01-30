Each quarter Rolla Public Schools partners with Rolla Rural Fire Department to reward one student from each of the district’s elementary schools a fire truck ride for their perfect attendance.

The second quarter Fired Up! For Perfect Attendance winners were — Mark Twain Elementary student Grayson Seest, Wyman Elementary student Summer Gumm and Truman Elementary student Alice He.

Rolla Rural Fire Chief Roger Hayes and his crew with the Rolla Rural Fire Department picked up each of the three students at their homes and took them to school for perfect attendance during the second quarter for the 2019-2020 school year.