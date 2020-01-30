The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating its 100th anniversary marking the day when the chamber’s Constitution was drafted on Feb. 12, 1920. The constitution set out a mission to advance the industrial, commercial, civic, agricultural and educational advantages of Rolla and vicinity.

That mission continues today as the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce works to enhance the economic environment and quality of life in the community. To mark its 100 years, the chamber invites the community to join them at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the chamber offices, on 1311 Kingshighway, for a celebratory ribbon cutting and birthday cake social.

“We want to thank all of our members who support the chamber with their membership investments, the volunteers who help us achieve our goals, the people who serve on our committees, and the businesses and organizations that make Rolla a thriving community,” the chamber said in a release on Wednesday.

For more information contact the chamber at (573) 364-3577.