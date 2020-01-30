Last phone ping location in St. Louis and Farmington areas today.

The Springfield Police Department issued an endangered silver advisory for Gerald A Abbott, 81, who was last seen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday departing 3845 S. Tolliver in Springfield.

The advisory issued for Abbott said he was on his way to Wal-Mart and his last phone ping location was in the St. Louis and Farmington areas at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Abbott has blue eyes and was wearing a flannel shit, blue jeans and tennis shoes. The department said he might be wearing glasses.

Abbott is 5 foot 8 inches tall and is diagnosed with dementia and alzheimer’s. He was driving a Red 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 bearing MO, 5SAG11.

Anyone who has seen Abbott or has any information pertaining to the endangered silver advisory is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1786.