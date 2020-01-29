Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I responded to a vehicle crash this morning where a 22-year-old female sustained moderate injuries after her vehicle began sliding on ice on Highway 72, six miles east of Rolla.

A Pontiac Grand Am, driven by a 22-year-old Salem woman, was westbound near County Road 4120 at around 8:40 a.m. when her vehicle began sliding on ice and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle made impact with a marker post and embankment and ultimately hit a tree, the highway patrol crash report states.

The driver was reported to have sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Phelps Health. The traffic crash report states that the driver had not been wearing a safety device and the car was totaled.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said there was snow- and ice-covered roads across the central district this morning after a wintery mix of snow and rain moved through Phelps County Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.