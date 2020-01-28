The Missouri Department of Transportation said a chance for more snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could make for a slippery midweek commute for travelers across the central and southern parts of the state.

Areas south of Interstate 70 and north of Springfield could receive up to 2 inches of accumulation by Wednesday morning. The remainder of the state will likely receive a minimal impact of up to an inch of precipitation, according to the department in a release on Tuesday.

Residents can check road conditions on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.