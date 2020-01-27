Rolla Public Schools welcomed the district's incoming assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction on Monday.

Dr. Julie Williams will serve as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Rolla Public Schools effective July 1, 2020.

Dr. Williams comes to the district with 28 years of experience in education. She is currently the assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, assessment, technology and professional development in West Plains.

Williams has served as the director of curriculum, instruction, assessment, technology and professional development in West Plains from 2009 through 2013, as well as a classroom teacher in Alton and Gateway Public Schools from 1991 through 2009.

She holds an educational doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis, a specialists degree in instructional technology from Missouri State University, and both a master’s degree in early childhood and elementary education and bachelor’s degree in education from Arkansas State University. Williams is originally from Alton, Missouri.

The district on Monday said it looks forward to having Williams as an integral part of the district and the Rolla community. Williams has been assistant superintendent in West Plains since 2013.