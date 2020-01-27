A program to discuss Missouri’s complicated Fence Law will be held from 6:30 -8:30 p.m., on Feb. 3 at the Carroll County Extension Office, 111 N Mason, Carrollton; Johnson County Extension Office, 135 W Market St, or at the Forage Systems Research Center, 21262

Genoa Road in Linneus. There is a $25 charge for the first person and $15 for each additional person from the same operation and that covers the program and materials. Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited.

“Missouri continues to have a very complicated fence law, in large part due to the fact that two separate laws cover the state depending on the county that your land is in,” Joe Koenen, an agricultural business specialist with the University of Missouri Extension who will be presenting the program that night said. “If you own land you really need to know the law and how it impacts you whether you own livestock or not. Furthermore, in 2016 a portion of the law was changed to address livestock liability that affects livestock and non-livestock owners alike,” Koenen added. Other problems are that both laws are subject to interpretation and can be a little different, depending on the county. A comparison of both laws will be given at this program. Koenen has been presenting programs on the fence law for over 25 years throughout the state, including via Skype and ITV. Landowners need to be aware of what the law is in their county and this meeting will help them better understand their rights and responsibilities.

According to a press release, this program will be done via Zoom so attendees can see the presentation and also ask questions of the presenter. It allows the presenter to talk to several folks in a wide area without traveling to each location.

Contact Jason C. Morris at the Linn County Extension Office 660-895-5123, or at jcmorris@missouri.edu, for more information.