JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers in Missouri's Republican-led state House on Monday voted to ban the use of eminent domain for a large wind-energy power line, a move that could present a major setback for the project.

House members voted 118-42 to prevent the use of eminent domain to acquire easement rights for the Grain Belt Express power line.

The high-voltage power line is to carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states.

Missouri utility regulators last year granted approval for the project, which could let developers pursue condemnation if landowners won't sell easements.

House lawmakers last year tried to forbid the project owners from using eminent domain for the line, but the proposal died in the state Senate after senators filibustered the bill.

The proposal now heads to the Senate again for consideration.