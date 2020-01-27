The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed in observance of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and George Washington’s birthday in February.

Driver examination stations will close on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in observance of Lincoln’s birthday. Normal operations will resume on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Driver examination stations will close on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Washington’s birthday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.