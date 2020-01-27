Small-business owners, entrepreneurs and anyone who wants to learn more about what it takes to start a home-based business are invited to attend a “Starting a Home-Based Business” seminar hosted by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri University of Science and Technology and the University of Missouri Extension in Crawford County.

The seminar will be held noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 7057 Old 66 in Cuba, Missouri. The seminar is free to attend, but registration is required. To register, call 573-775-2135 or email crawfordco@missouri.edu.

“While starting a business based in your home shares many aspects similar to starting any business, there are some important differences,” says Karen Leatherman, business development specialist at the Missouri S&T SBDC. “Attendees will learn about steps to take to start a business, and have plenty of opportunity to ask questions about their specific venture.”

Missouri S&T’s SBDC provides business counseling and assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses in the areas of management, new business creation, business acquisition, business sales, marketing, financial analysis, human resources, operations management, succession planning and technology commercialization. Most services are provided at no cost.

SBDC is a University of Missouri Extension partner and part of the Missouri SBDC statewide network, which is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information about workshops, resources and programs offered by Missouri S&T’s SBDC, visit ecodevo.mst.edu.

For more information about the seminar, contact Leatherman at leathermank@mst.edu or (573) 341-4551.