The Christopher Foundation has announced that 19th Annual Gospel Celebration will be held this Saturday, February 8 at the First Baptist Church of Neosho. The gospel singing will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include performances by Better Day, Borderline Bluegrass and The First Baptist Neosho Group.

The event also includes a chili/hot dog supper and silent auction that will begin at 5 p.m.

There will be a raffle for a 55 inch RCA 4K HD LED television and a Vizzio Sound Bar as well as a live auction for a wide variety of items.

Food and entertainment are provided free of charge but a love offering will be accepted.

For more information or to make donations contact Cathy at 417-451-1434 or at 417-389-4415.

The Christopher Foundation is a tax-exempt, non- profit charity whose mission statement is:

"Inspired by Christopher Cooley, the Christopher Foundation will raise public awareness of pediatric cancer, support patients and families and gain knowledge through research funding.