Rolla's Ozark Actors Theatre announced the appointment of Taylor Louderman as the theatre’s executive consultant.

Louderman will be working alongside managing director, Laura Light, to produce the 2020 season. She will also be working with the soon-to-be appointed education coordinator, furthering the development of the education program, and working on marketing for the theatre.

Louderman is a Tony Award nominee for Outstanding Actress in a Musical for the role of Regina George in Mean Girls, which she originated on Broadway. She has also performed in Bring It On, and Kinky Boots on Broadway.

OAT was where it all started for Louderman as she made her professional stage debut in 2001 in the role of Annie in Annie. She said, "I am honored to be working with Ozark Actors Theatre where I got my start performing. It has been my new dream to produce and direct. I feel so lucky to be able to do it in a community that has given me so many opportunities. I am passionate about OAT’s future and eager to get to work."

Louderman has served on OAT’s Board of Directors for the past 18 months.

OAT is coming off of a successful 32nd season that included a newly renovated theatre with sell-out crowds. Coming up next is the annual Après Ski Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, Feb. 29, at the Episcopal Church in Rolla. This annual fundraiser event serves up a four-course gourmet dinner prepared by Ryan and Carolyn Buschjost, wine pairings by St. James Winery, and silent and live auction; and of course, murder and intrigue with lots of laughter thrown in. Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased online at www.ozarkactorstheatre.org or by calling the box office at (573) 364-9523. Corporate Sponsorship tables are also available by contacting lklight@ozarkactorstheatre.org.