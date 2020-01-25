Missouri Department of Transportation's general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties along with the mid-Missouri area beginning Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

Scheduled projects will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

Phelps County

Overnight/Daylight Hours

— Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues.

Daylight Hours

— Route C between the Interstate 44 Outer Road and County Road 8490 – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

— Route F between Route 68 and Route 72– Edge rut repair will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

— Route K between Route 63 and Walker Lane - Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

— Route EE between Route B and County Road 1260 – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

— Route YY between Route 68 and Route M in Crawford County – Drainage repair will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

— Route 28 between Route C and Route PP – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Boone County

Daylight Hours

— Route 763 (College Avenue) between Broadway and Walnut Street – ADA improvements and sidewalk upgrades continue. Walnut Street will be closed at College Avenue from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day until Jan. 29. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route around the work area.

— Business Loop 70 at College Avenue – ADA improvements and sidewalk upgrades continue. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane of Business Loop 70 will be closed.

Cole County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 54 between Route E and Route AA in Miller County – Guardrail and guard cable instillation will begin Monday, Jan. 27. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Crawford County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 49 over Dry Fork Creek, south of Route 19 – Bridge replacement continues. One lane will remain open with temporary traffic signals in place to direct traffic through the work area. The work is scheduled for completion in July.

Daylight Hours

— Route 19 between Route 8 and Enterprise Drive – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

— Route 19 between Route 8 and the Dent County line – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

— Route P between Route C and Lantz Road – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Jan. 31.

— Route HH between Route 19 and Ollie Coleman Road – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

— Route YY between Route M and Route 68 in Phelps County – Drainage repair will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

Dent County

Daylight Hours

— Route 19 between Route 68 and County Road 4150 – Drainage improvements will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Jan. 31.

Maries County

Daylight Hours

— Route 42 between Route 28 and Route TT in Miller County – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

Miller County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 54 between Route AA and Route E in Cole County – Guardrail and guard cable instillation will begin Monday, Jan. 27. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

— Route 42 between Route TT and Route 28 in Maries County – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

Washington County

Daylight Hours

— Route 21 between Route M and Younker Road – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

— Route E between Route 21 and Route CC – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

— Route U between Route 8 and Route M – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

— Route AA at Route 8 – Culvert pipe installation will take place Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 7.

MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to www.modot.org/modot-central-district to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.