JEFFERSON CITY – Several businesses in Eastern Jackson County were among the recipients of the first 192 licenses to operate medical marijuana dispensaries, which Missouri health officials posted on Friday.

Four licenses went to businesses with Independence addresses, three in Lee’s Summit and two in Blue Springs to help bring the state closer to joining the many others that allow at least some form of marijuana use.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services awarded 24 licenses in each of Missouri's eight congressional districts (192 total), saying recipients were the top-scoring applicants that met the program's eligibility requirements. The state received nearly 1,200 applications for dispensary licenses.

Voters made medical marijuana legal in November 2018, but because the drug must first be grown at approved sites and tested, sales aren't expected to begin until this summer.

Grassroots OpCo MO received one license each in Independence (13621 E. U.S. 40, the former Steak 'N Shake) and Blue Springs (490 S.W. Missouri 7, across from the American Legion).

Kansas City Cannabis Company received one license each in Blue Springs (1713 N.W. Burdett Crossing, near M-7 and Duncan Road) and Lee's Summit (9322 Missouri 7, north of Colbern Road) .

Other locations for licenses in Independence include:

• THF Partners, 16730 E. U.S. 24 (next to Hawthorne Place Apartments)

• Purple Leaf, 15823 E. U.S. 24 (next to QuikTrip)

• OXD 19341, 19341 E. U.S. 40 (Crackerneck Plaza Shopping Center at Little Blue Parkway)

In Lee's Summit:

• Fresh Green, 1041 N.E. Sam Walton Lane (Missouri 291 and Tudor Road)

• AW Enterprises of Mo, 510 SW 3rd St. (east of U.S. 50)

The Independence City Council is scheduled to vote Feb. 3 on rolling back zoning regulations to essentially match the state’s recommendations.

As of Tuesday, the health department had issued medical marijuana identification cards to 29,457 state residents and 820 to caregivers.

Licenses for testing, transporting and growing facilities were issued in December. The winning applicant for seed-to-sale facility certifications will be announced Jan. 31.

Bianca Sullivan said that her company, Fresh Green, won licenses for two dispensaries – one in Kansas City and another in Lee's Summit.

"I was jumping up and down," Sullivan said. "I jumped into my husband's arms."

Janette Hamilton, of St. Louis, got the bad news that regulators had denied the application from her company, TriCept Wellness. She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the rejection was "very frustrating" because TriCept Wellness earned the 16th highest score in the 1st Congressional District, but lower-scoring applicants were licensed.

Hamilton said the state did not explain why her application was rejected.