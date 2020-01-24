Rolla will have one medical marijuana dispensary, as well as St. James.

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services released the final rank and scores of all medical marijuana dispensary facilities on Friday and issued the minimum required 24 licenses in the Eighth Congressional District.

Most applicants – 1,163 – have been in pursuit of operating medical marijuana dispensaries. By law, the department is required to license a minimum of 192 dispensaries throughout the state – 24 per each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

State health officials began issuing notices to dispensary facilities whose applications were approved on Thursday. A third-party blind scorer has been reviewing and scoring the evaluation criteria scoring questions for all facility applications, the DHSS said. Based on the scoring results, the department licensed the 192 dispensaries that met all eligibility requirements under Missouri’s medical marijuana program.

The department approved two applications from Nature’s Health and Wellness, LLC for a dispensary at 1421 Forum Drive in Rolla and a dispensary at 205 State Route B in St. James.

Based on the state’s goal of having one dispensary per 20,000 population, the city had expected in late 2019 to see two or three dispensaries throughout Rolla.