Volunteers are needed to help staff a regional robotics championship for middle and high school students hosted by Missouri University of Science and Technology in March.

The FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship will be held Saturday, March 7, in the Gale Bullman Building, located at the corner of 10th Street and Bishop Avenue (U.S. Highway 63) in Rolla. The event is expected to bring hundreds of visitors to the Missouri S&T campus.

The FIRST Tech Challenge event will require over 100 volunteers for many positions, though some jobs may require further online training. All volunteers must register online at firstinspires.org/volunteer.

The event involves teams of up to 10 students between the ages of 14 and 18 in grades 9-12. Each team designs, builds and programs robots for a tournament-style competition. The event provides a hands-on opportunity to engage young people and sustain their interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning.

For more information about volunteering, contact Brooke Durbin, a Missouri S&T FIRST Tech Challenge event coordinator, at 573-341-4452.