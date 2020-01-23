Police reports for Jan. 22

Press release for Jan. 22, 2020

12:56 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible stealing in the 1000 block of Graves

Street. The investigation is on-going.

6:08 a.m., Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Jackson Street.

The investigation is on-going.

10:59 a.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with

a vehicle fire on Mitchell Avenue. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s Towing.

11:32 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible animal violation in the area of

Webster and Highland streets.

12:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the

area of Clay and Walnut streets.

12:54 p.m., Officers took a report of tampering with a motor vehicle in the 1700 block

of Borden Street. The investigation is on-going.

12:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the

area of N. Washington Street and MO Highway 190.

1:09 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person throwing objects at passing

vehicles on U.S. Highway 36 at an overpass. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

1:52 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of

Walnut Street.

1:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver in the area of Elm and Third streets. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver.

2:33 p.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 600 block of Webster Street.

3:22 p.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 1100 block of First Street.

4:08 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 300 block of E.

Bridge Street.

4:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking violation in the area of Third Street and

Garr Field Avenue. Officers made contact and the vehicle was going to be moved.

5:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible threats in the 1300 block of Third Street.

Officers spoke with juveniles about the incident.

7:18 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of Vine

Street.

7:28 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 100 block of Crescent Drive.

9:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to vehicles performing “donuts’ on a parking lot

in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street.

9:58 p.m., Officers assisted a motorist in the area of W. Business Highway 36 and Graves Street.

On Jan, 22, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 85 calls for service.