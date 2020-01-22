Person identifies themselves as a family member in need of bond money.

The St. James Police Department said citizens in St. James and Phelps County are receiving phone calls from individuals saying they are family members who are in jail and need bond money.

The department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they are fraudulent phone calls where the person falsely claims they are a family member and will give citizens an actual relative's name to make the scam believable. The department warns that with the internet it is now easy to find out who individuals’ relatives are.