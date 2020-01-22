Farmers who wish to obtain or renew a private pesticide applicator license are encouraged to attend upcoming training sessions in Phelps County.

Private pesticide applicator licenses are required for farmers to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides. Training to obtain a license is through the University of Missouri Extension and covers pesticide safety, laws and labeling.

The training is the same whether a person is applying for a new license or renewing their current license. The Missouri Department of Agriculture issues the licenses.

To obtain a license a person must be at least 18 years of age and a producer of agricultural commodities. The license will be valid for five years.

There will be two training sessions at the University of Missouri Phelps County Extension Center located in the Phelps County Courthouse at 200 N. Main St. in Rolla. The first training session starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30. The second training session begins at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Residents unable to attend the training sessions, can contact the Phelps County Extension Center at (573) 458-6260 for a list of training sessions in neighboring counties.

In late 2006, the Missouri legislature authorized the recovery of costs for an educational training reference manual associated with certification or recertification. Each person participating in the training is required to purchase or bring a copy of the Private Pesticide Applicator Manual.

Participants from the same farm may share a manual. There is a charge of $12 to cover the cost of the manual that can be purchased at the University of Missouri Phelps County Extension Center or at the training session. Cash or checks will be accepted. Participants that choose to purchase the manual at the training session are encouraged to arrive 20-30 minutes early so that the transaction can be accomplished before training begins.

To prepare seating and materials for the trainings, residents should register online at https://web.cvent.com/event/36043727-8f6d-4706-9dae-ef741df9ae32/regProcessStep1 or by calling the University of Missouri Extension Center in Rolla at (573) 458-6260.

The University of Missouri Extension’s programs are open to all.