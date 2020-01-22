The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Rolla that is now in effect until noon Thursday.

The National Weather Service said a slow moving upper level disturbance will force multiple types of precipitation across the Ozarks through Friday morning. At times, precipitation will change over to rain, and likely back to a wintry mix during the overnight hours.

Only minor accumulations of sleet, snow, or freezing rain is expected from this disturbance through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.