Residents living in and around St. James can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Residents living in and around St. James can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will host this community event on Feb. 6 at the church’s location at 316 E. Scioto St. in Saint James.

Screenings can check for:

— The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

— HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels.

— Diabetes risk.

— Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.

— Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with residents to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors. Also ask about the Wellness Gold Membership Program which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit Life Line Screening’s website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.