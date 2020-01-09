Director Sam Mendes has created a cinematic wonder with “1917.” Shot to resemble a single take (more or less), the film contains set pieces that defy movie magic. Whole seminars could break down the choreography of the action and the mechanics of Roger Deakins’ cinematography. See this on the biggest screen you can find with the best sound system possible. Give the film every technical Oscar.

Yet any war film that can be categorized as dazzling and miraculous — and these are fair descriptions of the film’s visual style — betrays the very concept of “1917.” Should a movie about the sacrifice and carnage of war deserve such wondrous adjectives when the subject has caused so much destruction and pain?

France, 1917. We’re in the British trenches of World War I. Lance Corporals Blake and Schofield (Dean Charles-Chapman and George MacKay) are assigned to cross enemy lines to warn a separate unit that a previously-sanctioned attack is really leading to a German trap. Other lines of communication are down, so it’s up to these two soldiers to get that order to Colonel MacKenzie (Benedict Cumberbatch) or 1,600 troops will meet their demise.

The messengers must evade enemy troops, bombs, sniper fire, geographical obstacles and other forms of peril. Most of this is done in real-time and, again, with the illusion of being shot in one take. Sure, there’s a clear break about halfway through; and there are plenty of times when the camera descends into darkness or crosses the back of a character which fortuitously gives the filmmaker a chance to reset.

Even with those tricks, the level of skill used to film “1917” is staggering. In interviews with Mendes and Deakins, they discuss spending six months simply mapping out the logistics of each scene. A particularly harrowing moment involves one character running through a live battle. The scene was shot first with a handheld steady-cam that was then lifted into a jeep, and then onto a zip line all while continuing to shoot.

Breathtaking, yet to what end? What does the film think about war, about soldiers, about sacrifice? “1917” wants to show these men as brave and resilient. Mendes based the film off stories he heard from his grandfather, who served in the war. Mendes, in interviews, says the film’s one-shot, real-time style intends to show the intimate horror of war.

Rather than feeling this horror, “1917” feels like a stunt. The action felt not so much as part of a narrative but as a first-person video game. For example, there’s a sequence where one of the soldiers plunges into a river and is carried downstream over currents and waterfalls. This never felt dramatic; this felt like logistics. Like a video-game figure moving from one bit of action to another.

But this is life and death. It feels Hollywood often makes war movies to rouse and stir. However, this approach simply conditions the audience to accept war as an adventurous folly rather than a last resort full of misery and unintended consequences.

I’ve recounted this story before, but it reminds me of a comment from legendary director Sam Fuller as he walked out of Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket.” It’s “just another (expletive) recruitment ad,” Fuller was reported to say. Which is perhaps an unfair critique of that particular film, but the point is made.

Sure, Mendes throws in some disparagement from his soldiers but, otherwise, the usually deep and sensible director doesn’t hae much to say on the subject.

Mendes should know better; one of the best depictions of being a soldier of the past 20 years is his 2005 film, “Jarhead.” That movie was about the boredom of war, the day-to-day doldrums of being on the front lines. The tension in that film came because the Marines expected more. Why did they expect more? Because they had been raised on war movies! That’s all the characters could talk about — why wasn’t war like it was in “Apocalypse Now” or “The Deer Hunter”?

Then again, “Jarhead” failed to attract an audience because war wasn’t exciting enough. Maybe Mendes feels there was a lesson to learn from that commercial setback.

You could see the soldiers of “Jarhead” developing ideas of grandeur from watching “1917.”

I do not wish to say Mendes is intentionally making propaganda. I actually consider him to be one of our better living directors, infusing visual symbolism into his films like a stage director with a great sense of the screen. Yet that’s largely missing with “1917.”

There are some nice touches, like lingering shots of cherry blossom petals blowing in the wind. Often a symbol for the fleeting nature of life, I thought those moments revealed Mendes in his stylistic glory, which were seemingly robbed from his experience directing the last two James Bond movies. (“Skyfall” ruled, but “Spectre” has to be one of the worst Bond movies ever.)

Mendes still has a flair for big storytelling. Go see “1917” if you want to watch technology push the medium of cinema forward. But I don't think we should merely be “dazzled” by war. While the film is a great achievement, I cannot shake the moral emptiness I felt after it was over.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.