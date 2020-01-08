Hulda Anne Barker, age 89, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 11:18 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Sunrise of Lenexa Assisted Living in Lenexa, Kansas. She was born October 24, 1930, in Monett, Missouri, the daughter of Norman and Beatrice (Bailey) Mulkey.

Anne was a 1948 graduate of Verona High School in Verona, Missouri, and worked as an operator for the Bell Telephone Company in Aurora. She was a member of the Aurora United Methodist Church and was active in the women’s auxiliary club.

On April 15, 1950 she married Ralph Barker in Aurora.

Anne is survived by her husband of 69 years, Ralph; one daughter, Jill Brandmeyer and her husband, Jim, of Lenexa, Kansas; one granddaughter, Emily Healy and her husband, Justin, of London, England; one great-granddaughter, Harper Healy; three aunts, Betty Burke of Aurora, Bonnie Ellis of San Antonio, Texas and June Gentry of Monett, Missouri and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Beatrice, son, John Barker, and two sisters, Deane Gholson and Shirley Cook.

A visitation under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home, in Aurora, will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Aurora United Methodist Church with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to the Aurora United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry in care of the funeral home.

