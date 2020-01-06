For the 14th consecutive year, there will be a festival in Stella this month and the focus is on eagle watching as Stella Eagle Days takes center stage.

Since 2006, Eagle Days has brought thousands of visitors to the small community each year to view American Eagles, symbol of the nation, in their natural habitat.

Join local Missouri Department of Conservation staff, Missouri Master Naturalist, and the Stella community for an eagle viewing opportunity. Spotting scopes will be on hand and there will be various fun and educational activities throughout the day.

This year's Stella Eagle Days will be on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. It takes places in the Stella Veterans Memorial Park. Participants are encouraged to bring along binoculars and cameras as well.

Missouri offers some of the nation's best wintertime eagle viewing. The birds are drawn to the state because of the many lakes, rivers, and wetlands. Eagles call Missouri home during the winter months as they migrate from Canada and the Great Lakes region in search of food.

The peak period for eagle viewing in Missouri is from December through February. Approximately 2,000 eagles migrate to the state and winter here each season.

Other eagle viewing opportunities can also be found throughout Missouri and a listing is available at

https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/eagle-days-5.

