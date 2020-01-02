The year is done and now it’s time to take inventory of what great films were released. I hope this list introduces the reader to something you missed or lets you reminisce on what turned out to be a pretty solid year film-wise, with some deep and personal pieces crafted by some of our best living filmmakers.

1. “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”: The most shocking revelation of the year was learning Quentin Tarantino was a sentimentalist. He films the story of a fading Western star (Leonardo DiCaprio, giving a career-best performance) as well as his best friend/stunt double (Brad Pitt, just give him the Oscar) and their neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie, becoming a full-fledged movie star before our eyes) in the consequential, sun-soaked Los Angeles of 1969. Tarantino shoots the streets as he recalls them from his youth and achieves a dreamlike memory akin to Francois Truffaut’s seminal work. By creating an alternate ending to Tate’s poisoned fairy tale, Tarantino shows hope that culture can evolve — rather than crash — along with societal changes. As close to a perfect film as one could hope.

2. “The Irishman”: One bad thing about being a critic is having to judge on a film on one screening when two, or perhaps three, viewings are needed. In my review, I focused much on the tragic third act of Martin Scorsese’s crime epic and how Frank Sheeran (Robert DeNiro) was punished for his bad deeds merely by surviving them. But this ignored the ferocious humor of Al Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa (giving some of the best line readings of his career) or the quiet menace of Joe Pesci’s Mob boss. Scorsese structures his visuals so they echo throughout the film — think about how Hoffa leaves the door cracked between his room and Frank’s, and how that connects to Frank’s final request to the priest in the last shot. Scorsese reflects on not only on the moral darkness of these men but the contours of his own career.

3. “Little Women”: Writer-director Greta Gerwig takes a classic chestnut of literature and makes not only a beautiful adaptation, but one that reimagines the story. More than simply a retelling of the March family, “Little Women” is framed as a tragedy of lost childhood memories to the reality of adulthood; memories only art can preserve. More crucial, the narrative structure revealed at the film’s end suggests a very meta bit of commentary on what female artists must do in order to see their work find an audience. All of this is aided by an amazing young cast led by Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet, who give performances full of contemporary emotion without feeling anachronistic. Fellas, don’t shy away from this because it seems like a chick flick.

4. “Uncut Gems”: I reviewed this last week and don't have much more to add. Yet, I still marvel at how well Adam Sandler’s performance blends in with the Safdie Brothers’ messy, unhinged tale of excess and bad decision-making. The fact that Sandler doesn’t have to change much about his persona is even more impressive.

5. “The Lighthouse”: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe work at an isolated lighthouse in New England. Over a period of time (Days? Weeks? Years, perhaps?) they slowly drive themselves mad through fighting and drink. Shot in the style of German expressionist horror films, Robert Eggers throws in allusions to Christian theology and Greek mythology for a tale of man’s inclination to sin and the consequences thereof. Visually stunning and smart, it’s a nightmare for the ages.

6. “Marriage Story”: Divorce is ugly, but rarely has it felt so intimate than in Noah Baumbach’s flick — partially inspired by his split from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play a couple who learn that the process of undoing a marriage can bring out the worst in people. The two leads go in emotional directions that give you goosebumps, and they are exquisitely supported by Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta as three types of lawyers who are all too real.

7. “Us”: There’s been a number of films about class conflict released this year. While “Parasite” has received the bulk of critics’ attention, the better flick is Jordan Peele’s ambitious horror film about a family confronted with doppelgängers that emerge from … somewhere. Credit Lupita Nyong’o, who juggles two deeply complicated characters at the heart of the film. With only his second film, Peele has proven he’s the natural heir to Alfred Hitckcock, using imagination to tap into societal dread.

8. “A Hidden Life”: Terrence Malick brings his sweeping, meditative style to the true story of an Austrian farmer who refuses to take arms with the Nazis. This is a film about the philosophical consequences of non-conformity and following faith. Malick films his characters against a palette of natural beauty, highlighting the unseen and silent role of God in the decisions of his characters. A heartbreaking tale, “A Hidden Life” gives us hope that unseen sacrifices are not in vain.

9. “American Factory”: The True/False Film Fest standout for 2019, this documentary captures the clash when a Chinese company buys a manufacturing plant in Ohio. While the workers are relieved for the reprisal from unemployment, the dynamic presented by the new bosses brings another challenge. The film captures the tension of the global economy in a way that illuminates current economic arguments and leaves you with a gut punch of an ending.

10. “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”: Not merely a film exploring the impacts of gentrification on a neighborhood, director Joe Talbot uses this funny story to examine the very idea of how we identify the concept of home. Jimmy Fails, who plays the lead, co-wrote the screenplay based on his own experiences and the lived-in nature of the story resonates. The film also gorgeously depicts the titular city even if the story’s not all that flattering.

Other great films I’ve left out that you should see: “The Nightingale,” “Ad Astra,” “1917,” “The Two Popes” and “The Biggest Little Farm,” to name a few. Here’s hoping 2020 is just as good.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.