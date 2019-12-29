[Editor’s note: This is the second of two columns centering on upcoming annual jazz conferences; the first touched on the Jazz Educator Network gathering, which takes place January 7-10 in New Orleans. This week, we look at Winter Jazzfest (Jan. 8-18) and Jazz Congress (Jan. 13-14) in New York]

Not that there isn’t some jazz going on in New York City 365 nights a year, but who would have thought early-to-mid January would turn out to be one of its most musical timeframes?

The massive quantity of jazz is the result of two converging events: Jazz Congress and Winter Jazzfest. WJF began 16 years ago as a modest endeavor — a multi-venue, Lower East Side adventure, mostly a showcase for musicians. Timed to the Association for Performing Arts Presenters gathering (APAP), which brings arts presenters to New York, all WJF stops were within walking distance of each other.

Billed as a “two-day marathon,” it was just that, with shows at a dozen or so spots — some normally catering to jazz, others more eclectic. Taking place on a Friday and Saturday, music would begin at 6 p.m. and last well into the early morning. Of course, there was no way to see everything; but that didn’t stop a lot of people from hitting close to a dozen spots during the course of each night.

Since that time, WJF has grown substantially. First, the performers are now a blended cast of established, higher-profile artists and up-and-coming, genre-bending acts. Additionally, panel discussions, talks and more are now included. This year’s production will include a social justice component.

At this point, the two-day marathon, while still a primary festival piece, is not the end-all, be-all of the deal. The full-blown extravaganza now includes a second marathon — this one in the exploding borough of Brooklyn. There are so many newer venues located in Kings County that festival organizers were able to create an alternate or “double-your-pleasure” marathon that takes place on the subsequent weekend.

Listeners can not only purchase single-day and two-day passes, but WJF now offers tier options. Where WJF once was one big general admission event — first-come, first-seated at each venue — ticket-buying has become much more involved. In addition to the marathons, WJF now produces single-ticketed events that take place at varying locations throughout the city, such as Town Hall.

According to my Jazz Series colleague Josh Chittum, who is going to take on WJF — which I am not this year — here’s but a few artists he will try and catch: Steven Bernstein’s MTO@20 with Catherine Russell; YES! TRIO with Ali Jackson, Aaron Goldberg and Omer Avital; Christian Sands; Robert Glasper; Theo Croker's Star People Nation. Best of luck to him! To see the entire WJF schedule, visit https://www.winterjazzfest.com/

■

Jazz Congress has evolved as well. A collaboration between Jazz Times and Jazz at Lincoln Center, the subtext of this gathering is: “Exchanging ideas to nurture and grow the jazz community.”

This is a gathering of several hundred people, thus re-enforcing that jazz is, as I like to say, “a cottage industry.” That said, the two-day affair attracts an impressive who’s who. There are no performances; the affair consists of plenary-type and smaller panel discussions that feature a cross-section of attendees and takes place throughout the Jazz at Lincoln Center confines.

This year, the keynote session is centered on the legacy of legendary vocalist Betty Carter. Among other session topics are Bird & Beyond: Celebrating Charlie Parker at 100, and one centered on Dave Brubeck, whose centennial likewise takes place in 2020.

Musician-oriented sessions are plentiful, too. They include a variety of sub-subjects, with titles such as: Building Buzz for Gigs in the Post-Listings Era; Vocal Jazz Summit; Stage Presence: A Master Class; Marketing Your Brand Through Social Media; Royalties & Rights: Effective Rights Management in the Digital Age; Financial Well-Being and Personal Planning for Career Musicians; Jazz Road: Funding Opportunities for Touring and Residencies; and Musician: Book Thyself!

There are also technically-oriented sessions such as Editing & Mixing your Masterpiece: Considerations When Recording Jazz, as well as those that touch on social justice and politics, such as We Insist: Speaking Truth to Power, Africa: The Past & Future of Jazz; Building Diversity in Education and Sisterhood On Stage.

There’s another session called Power of Cross-Genre Collaboration and industry-oriented topics such as Jazz Radio's Role in an Era of Music Abundance and The Balance of Art & Commerce in the Business of Jazz Recording.

There’s something for everybody. If nothing else, Jazz Congress creates a unifying sensibility and the overall feeling that the music underscores the importance of communicating, listening and flexibility in life. For a complete look, at Jazz Congress visit https://jazzcongress.org/.

Jon W. Poses is executive director of the “We Always Swing” Jazz Series. Reach him at jazznbsbl@socket.net.