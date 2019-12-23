The Pulaski County Salvation Army and Good Samaritan Resource Center provided over 600 food baskets for the less fortunate as well as over 500 gift packs to nursing homes, group homes and senior citizen centers in Pulaski County, this year.

The Tree of Lights Campaign, on the one hand, was almost $36,000 behind the Pulaski County Salvation Army’s goal of $90,000 as of Dec. 21.

“We’ve had one less week to ring the bells all over our area this year. Our letter campaign is also behind.” the Salvation Army in Pulaski County said. And asks residents to take a moment to think about those less fortunate. Those who will need help with their utility bills, water, sewer, gas to travel to the doctor, a room with heat on a freezing night.

To take a moment to think about the family without a home, food, or medicine and almost any real or immediate need, the Salvation Army said.

“Your tax-deductible gift stays here in our county – helps with floods, fires, tornados and other emergencies. Take a moment and prayerfully consider what you can give to help. We know God will bless your gift and multiply it back in many ways to you,” the organization said.

Residents who would like to donate to the Salvation Army can mail a gift to Pulaski County Salvation Army, Security Bank of Pulaski County, PO Box S, Waynesville, MO 65583. Dixon residents can call Helen Beydler at (573)-759-6519. Crocker residents can call Matt Schroer at (573) 694-4944, and in Richland, residents can call Shane Kardosz at (573) 855-4794.

The Salvation Army is an international organization whose ministry is motivated by the love of God to meet the human needs of the less fortunate in its communities. It is one of the world’s oldest providers of social services for the needy. The Salvation Army has assisted those in need for over 150 years worldwide and for more than 135 years in the United States.