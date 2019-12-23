The Phelps County Public Housing Agency (PHA) is now accepting rental assistance applications through a new online application website. The online application allows for greater accessibility of qualifying individuals, the housing agency said.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program works to help low-income families, the elderly and the disabled afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market. The participant is free to choose any housing that meets the requirements of the program and is not limited to units located in subsidized housing projects.

Individuals need to have a valid email address to apply online. The online application can be found at phelpsco.housingmanager.com.

Paper applications are still accepted every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. James location and on the second Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Washington County Public Library, 235 E. High St. in Potosi. Paper applications are no longer being accepted at Heartland Independent Living Center in Owensville; however, the Scenic Regional Library in Owensville offers public access to computers in order to apply online.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission provides staffing to the Phelps County PHA that provides rental assistance to over 750 low-income families in Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Phelps (outside the city limits of Rolla) and Washington counties.

The PHA also offers the Family Self-Sufficiency Program where clients develop a goal-oriented, five-year plan that moves them toward self-sufficiency and independence from government programs.