As her memories begin to fade due to her age, Dee Stephens, 79, and her family have found that art she created throughout her life has helped rekindle some of those memories. Stephens, a long-time Moberly resident, and her family will celebrate her life’s work as an artist from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Fretboard Cafe in Columbia.

The exhibit will feature works from Stephens’ approximately 60 years as an artist and is open to friends, family and the community.

This past summer, Andrew Stephens, her son, and other family members found oil paintings of Dees from the 1950s, wood carvings from the 1970s and a number of ceramic sculptures. The exhibit will show her artwork, from her early paintings until recent drawings she has done from a nursing home.

“As we get older and our memories sometimes fade, the art really is enduring,” Andrew Stephens said. “That really struck me when I was sorting through everything in the house. ...It will also be our memories of her.”

Dee studied art as an undergraduate student in Kirksville and as a graduate student at the University of Missouri-Columbia. After she married Temple Jay Stephens in 1962, they lived in Moberly until they moved to Columbia in 1980.

Dee taught art at St. Pius X, which she said was one of her favorite memories of Moberly. Much of her work revolves around the idea of family and children. Several of her sculptures depict pregnant women. Those works were created mainly while her sister was pregnant. Moberly remains a place of inspiration for Dee who created most of her art there.

“I loved doing people, whoever and whatever was around me,” she said.

As an art student in Kirksville, she painted several portraits in oil. In later years, she taught herself to carve statues in wood that her father harvested as a lumberjack. She designed jewelry and she even designed the façade of the building located at 205 East Nifong Boulevard in Columbia that was the Temple Stephens supermarket.

Dee said her favorite works were her wood carvings. Even she was surprised by the amount of art she created throughout her life.

Dee and her family invite community members to view her art Friday at Fretboard Café, located 1013 E. Walnut St. The exhibit in Columbia is meant to honor Dee’s art and her life’s work as and artist, Andrew said.

“We want to do it to share with family, friends and the community to celebrate her life’s work,” Andrew Stephens said. “She was a prolific artist from her teenage years, up until her 70s. ...It’s really to gather these things together and honor her creativity.”

