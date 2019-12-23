The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for the Law Office of Mark Webb at 4834 Osage Beach Parkway Suite 202 in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on December 13th, 2019 at 11:30 am. Attendees included staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their new facility in Osage Beach and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. At the Law Office of Mark Office of Mark Webb, their priority is caring for their clients. Their goal is to meet their client’s needs and ensure that they have confident in their choice of attorney. They work with their clients from start to finish, and it is their desire to handle all of their legal matters attentively and in a manner that protects the dignity of their clients. By choosing the Law Office of Mark Webb, you have assurance of knowing that you have experienced, local attorney who are completely invested in your case. For more information, visit their website at www.markwebblaw.com or call (573)-302-0897.