Five Missouri University of Science and Technology students have been chosen to perform with the Missouri All-Collegiate Band at a January Missouri Music Educators Association (MMEA) Conference.

The five Missouri S&T students are Arianna Chaves, a clarinetist and freshman in computer engineering from St. Peters, Missouri; Sophie Julien, a bass clarinetist and senior in geological engineering from St. Peters, Missouri; Cole Kostelac, a percussionist and junior in nuclear engineering from Platte City, Missouri; Braden Millard, a trumpeter and senior in engineering management from Osborn, Missouri; and Nick Schmidt, a clarinetist and senior in chemical engineering from Union, Missouri.



The S&T students will join a select group of college-level band members from around the state to perform for hundreds of Missouri music educators at the conference. The clinician and director of this year’s band is Dr. Allan McMurray, the Robert and Judy Charles Endowed Professor of music and director of bands at the University of Colorado-Boulder.



“I am excited for our students and for them having the opportunity to perform in this group and work with Dr. McMurray,” says Dr. David Samson, assistant professor of music at Missouri S&T. “Our students will perform with other college students from around the state, almost all of whom are music and music education majors. Having so many students involved gives us a chance to show that music education happens not just at schools that offer a music degree, but at universities like S&T. It’ll be an exciting performance.”



For more information about the conference and the performances that will take place, visit mmea.net.