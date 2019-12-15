The Farmer’s Pick Buffet, once a staple at Boonville’s Isle of Capri Casino, is gone, making way for a new pub set to open this late spring.

The buffet closed Nov. 30 for construction of the new Brew Brothers pub, a chain exclusive to Eldorado Resorts properties. The restaurant will serve fares like burgers, steaks and pasta, and a wide selection of beers, including local brews.

It will also boast 20 televisions, including two video walls above the bar, and will occasionally host live entertainment starting next summer.

Games will play on the TVs in the restaurant, but Director of Marketing Andy Hays said they don’t consider it a sports bar, which can bring up images of dingy restaurants with dirty floors and low-quality food.

“We see it as more of a sit-down, casual restaurant where people can get great food, they can get a great beer, and they can certainly watch a game that may happen to be on the screen,” Hays said.

Nationally and locally, they’ve seen changing customer preferences that make Brew Brothers a better fit than the buffet, he said. And the restaurant has been successful in other Eldorado locations.

Eldorado started Brew Brothers at its flagship Eldorado Casino in Reno in the 1990s. It’s since expanded into other properties, including Scioto Downs in Columbus, Ohio, the Isle Casino in Waterloo, Iowa, and The Tropicana in Laughlin, Nevada, which Eldorado acquired in 2018.

Other Brew Brothers restaurants are microbreweries, which brew small batches of their own beer on site. The Boonville location won’t brew its own beer, Hays said, but will sell local brews like Logboat.

The former buffet was a staple at the casino since opening day. It was originally the Calypso’s Buffet, and was remodeled as Farmer’s Pick Buffet in 2012, Hays said. Buffet employees are still working at the casino, and they don’t foresee any layoffs due to the change, Hays said.

The casino has two options for food service while the main restaurant is being remodeled.

