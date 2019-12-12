Arlene L. Anderson, 79, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Esmond, ND, passed away at her home on Monday evening, Dec. 9, 2019, with family and friends at her side.

Arlene L. Anderson, 79, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Esmond, ND, passed away at her home on Monday evening, Dec. 9, 2019, with family and friends at her side. Funeral Services for Arlene will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon officiating. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Arlene, daughter of John and Magdalena “Lena” (Heisler) was born on June 2, 1940, at Esmond. She grew up and was educated in Esmond, graduating from Esmond High School with the class of 1958. Arlene was united in marriage to Eral Anderson in 1960 and they established their home in Georgia. In 1962, the family returned to ND and Arlene would call Devils Lake home the rest of her life. Arlene was never idle. She was a hard-working, dependable employee, working various jobs in the Lake Region including Hanson House 313, Mann’s Department Store, J.C. Penney, the Eagles Club, Mac’s Bar and most recently at Home of Economy, retiring in 2016. In 2018, she began a courageous battle to fight cancer. Arlene was a woman of remarkable strength and great faith. She had an impressive work ethic, believing that you must work for what you wanted, never taking a hand-out, and never wanting to be a burden to others. She always put others needs ahead of her own. Arlene loved her family with her whole heart, they were her pride and joy, the most important people in her life. Arlene’s ‘never give-up’ attitude served her well as a loyal fan of the Minnesota Vikings. Arlene’s loving family include; her daughter, Keli Hoffner, Devils Lake; daughter-in-law, Jessica Anderson, Devils Lake; six grandchildren, Zac Hoffner, Bismarck, ND, Maranda Hoffner, Fargo, ND, Amanda Anderson, Devils Lake, Amber (Chris) Carlson Lange, Webster, ND, Shailey Smith and Alex Brown both of Devils Lake; great-grandchildren, Cullin Anderson, Zander and Oliver Lange; son-in-law, Clyde Hoffner, Fargo, ND; sister, Alma Pulst, Grand Forks, ND; special niece, Lisa Nagel Cooper, Devils Lake; and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her parents John and Lena Voeller Bosch; stepdad, Tony Bosch; son, Troy Anderson; sister, Jenny Voeller Pfeifer; brothers, Joe, Ed and Leo Voeller; and nephew, Gary Voeller. Casket Bearers will be: Zac Hoffner, Doug Miller, Tom Lindholm, Dan Wanner, Carl Smith and Mark Everson. Reading the Scriptures will be Zac Hoffner. Music will be special recordings chosen by the family.