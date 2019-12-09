The Kirksville High School Chamber Choir, under the direction of Rebecca Murphy, recently performed at a regular meeting of the Sojourners Club. The mixed ensemble performed several selections in preparation for upcoming choral music competitions and other public performances.
Chamber Choir performs at Sojourners' meeting
