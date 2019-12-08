KANSAS CITY – Some faculty members at the University of Missouri-Kansas City were shocked last year when Barbara Bichelmeyer, then the interim chancellor, was passed over for the school's top leadership post.

Now Bichelmeyer is leaving UMKC to become the new provost 40 miles away at the University of Kansas.

KU announced Friday that after a national search, it chose Bichelmeyer, who currently is executive vice chancellor and provost at UMKC.

Bichelmeyer, a KU alum who taught education at the university from 1994 to 1996, was one of four finalists for the provost job. She will begin her new role on the Lawrence campus in late February.

KU Chancellor Douglas Girod called Bichelmeyer "a Jayhawk to the core," and said he knows her to have "an unabashed love" for the university.

"Beyond her credentials, I've had the pleasure of working with her for years on initiatives to enhance higher education's role in regional economic development," Girod said in a message to the KU community. "As a result of our work together, I have come to know Barbara as a genuine and compassionate person who cares deeply about students, research and higher education."

Bichelmeyer said leaving UMKC is "bittersweet." She said that while she "absolutely loves the people" and the work they've done together, KU is "a larger and more complex enterprise."

KU is one of only 60 U.S. "high-research" schools in the Association of American Universities, so even though her title will not change she does not consider the move a lateral one. The opportunity and challenge at KU, she said, "are of a different order and magnitude." And, as a Kansas native and graduate of KU, Bichelmeyer said the new job "is a coming home for me."

Bichelmeyer earned four degrees at KU and went on to spend 20 years at Indiana University-Bloomington as an educator and administrator.

She came to UMKC in August 2015, just three months before the University of Missouri System, of which UMKC is a part, landed in the national spotlight for racially related protests on the Columbia campus. UMKC made diversity and inclusion a primary mission.

In 2017 she was appointed interim chancellor after former chancellor Leo Morton stepped away from the post. She had been the expected front-runner to replace him.

When Mauli Agrawal, from the University of Texas at San Antonio, was chosen instead, some faculty who had backed Bichelmeyer said she had been unfairly passed over. On Friday, Agrawal congratulated Bichelmeyer on her new post, calling her "a trusted partner and colleague. … UMKC has benefited greatly from her time and talents."

As interim chancellor, Bichelmeyer navigated tough financial challenges at UMKC, including some hefty budget cuts that led to 17 university employees losing jobs, 11 of them faculty members.

During a Kansas City Star investigation of a UMKC professor accused of using graduate students from India as servants, Bichelmeyer called for the university to improve procedures for looking into complaints against faculty. In The Star's report, the university had been accused of doing a poor job of dealing with complaints that had been made against the professor.

"Words cannot describe how much respect I have for Provost Bichelmeyer," said Justice Horn, UMKC's student body president. "I worked with her and saw her commitment to the students every single day at UMKC. Just like me, she returned home to better the place that made her. I know without a doubt that she will better the lives of all those at University of Kansas. … I hope that this will usher in a stronger relationship with UMKC and KU."

Bichelmeyer and Agrawal both said they look forward to KU and UMKC engaging in innovative collaborations in the future.

The university provost is second to the chancellor and is responsible for the administration of academic programs and research, faculty and student services.

Girod said on Friday that choosing the next provost for KU "was not an easy decision — and that's a good thing." But he said, "I am confident Barbara is the right fit at the right time for our university."

UMKC will conduct a national search for a new provost. In the meantime, Jennifer Lundgren, dean of the UMKC School of Graduate Studies, will serve as interim provost. Diane Filion, UMKC professor and vice provost, will serve as interim deputy provost.