Jill Wikle of Sycamore Hills Elementary directs Independence School District fourth graders in rehearsal Thursday for the 34th annual Mayor's Christmas Concert, which is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Community of Christ Auditorium.

Admission to the concert is free, though donations will be accepted to benefit Community Services League.

Longtime radio music host Dick Wilson will serve as master of ceremonies. Besides about 1,000 ISD fourth graders (with Amy Harles and Kate Miller joining Wikle as directors), also scheduled to perform are the Young MAIster Singers, the Van Horn High School Concert Choir, organist Kevin Kissinger and the Spirit of Independence Band. Kansas City Mavericks mascot “Mac” and a surprise holiday guest will also appear.

– Mike Genet, The Examiner